It started as local lockdown project for an Edinburgh dad in 2020 – and it has continued for nearly three years and expanded beyond the Scottish capital.

Ross Burns, 43, has taken a photo of one of his son’s many Hot Wheels cars every day for the past 1,000 days in various locations around the UK in what originally started as way of alleviating lockdown boredom.

Ross, Head of Communications at Edinburgh Napier University, initially photographed hundreds of cars in settings around Edinburgh. But as the world has opened up after the pandemic, he’s taken the cars on tour around the country, from London to Aberdeenshire, Glasgow to Newcastle.

“My six-year-old son Daniel loves Hot Wheels and it’s fair to say I’ve caught the bug as well. Back in the summer of 2020, to make sure I took a walk every day, I started taking a car out and taking some pictures on my phone.

“After a few weeks, I set myself the challenge of doing it for a full year and then thought I’d stop. But clearly I was hooked and another 635 days on, I’m still at it. The great thing now is that the world has opened up a lot more so it’s become a pictorial diary of my life.

“It’s also been a fun hobby for me and Daniel to do together. He likes copying my photos and creating his own. Seeing him sprawled flat on a pavement to get the perfect angle is pretty funny.”

You can see Ross’s car pictures at www.instagram.com/scot.wheels.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 16 incredible photos of Ross’s sons toy cars a famous locations around Edinburgh.

1 . Wheelie good fun Ross Burns, has taken a photo of one of his son’s many Hot Wheels cars every day for the past 1,000 days in various locations around the UK. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Edinburgh Napier University Craiglockhart Campus 2019 Audi R8 Spyder at Edinburgh Napier University Craiglockhart Campus Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Saughton Skatepark 1988 Ford T-Bird at Saughton Skatepark Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . St James Quarter Mustang Boss at the St James Quarter Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

