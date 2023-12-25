Here are some great Edinburgh walks to try if you’re in need of some fresh air this Boxing Day.
After a day of opening presents, consuming lots of cheese, and celebrating with family and friends, many in and around Edinburgh may be looking for some fresh air come Boxing Day.
And from country strolls to urban jaunts, Edinburgh offers a wide variety of beautiful walks to do just that. Here are 12 popular walks you could try on December 26 if you're trying to avoid the sales.
1. South Queensferry
Whether its beach walks with a view of the three iconic Forth Bridges or a trip into the colourful quaint town, South Queensferry has you covered. There are many breath-taking walks in the area including a popular four-mile coastal walk to Cramond. Photo: Chris Combe, flickr Photo: submitted
2. Calton Hill
One of Edinburgh’s most iconic locations, Calton Hill offers picturesque views of the capital’s most famous landmarks – from Arthur’s Seat and Edinburgh Castle to Holyrood Palace. There’s plenty to explore at the top of the hill too including the Nelson Monument and the Parthenon-inspired National Monument. Photo: Giuseppe Milo, flickr Photo: submitted
3. 12 popular walks to kick off the New Year in Edinburgh
With the New Year marking a fresh start what better way to begin the year with some crisp fresh air.
From country strolls to urban jaunts, Edinburgh offers a wide variety of beautiful walks. Here are 12 popular walks you do New Year Year’s Day.
Photo Credits: Chris Combe, flickr - Calum McRoberts - photo - kaysgeog, flickr Photo: submitted
4. Arthurs seat and the Salisbury Crags
The city centre beauty spot provides a wilderness feel in the heart of the city with a wide selection of walking routes available. Offering astonishing views of the capital, visitors who travel to the extinct volcano can also explore nearby Duddingston Loch and St Margaret's Loch. Photo: Adam Fagen, flickr Photo: submitted