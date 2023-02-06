A Mothers’ Day afternoon tea and a market with stalls by local crafts people and artists are among new spring events announced by wildlife charity the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland. Edinburgh Zoo will also be hosting its Spring wedding showcase after being recognised as one of the most recommended and best valued vendors at the Hitched Wedding Awards 2023.

On Sunday 19 March, Edinburgh Zoo’s expert gardens team will mark the start of the Spring season with a workshop showing how to create a 10-inch spring wreath decoration or table arrangement with an array of fresh and dried flowers. As the zoo prepares to open the spring market local crafters, artists and business are invited to exhibit nature-inspired products in March.

Lindsay Ross, events and experiences manager at RZSS, said: “Our Spring events offer a great opportunity for visitors to celebrate the start of a new season, spend quality time together with their loved ones and support our wildlife conservation charity’s vital work to reverse the decline of at least 50 species by 2030.

Zoo expert gardens team will lead a floral workshop

“We are also delighted to welcome local artists and crafters on-site as part of our Spring market. This kind of collaboration between local businesses and communities is an essential part of making our wildlife conservation work possible. Together, we can create a world where nature is protected, valued and loved.”

Couples who want to say ‘I do’ at Edinburgh Zoo are invited to come along to the Mansion House on Saturday 11 March where they can meet the team and a range of local suppliers who can help make their wild wedding dreams come true.