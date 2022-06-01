Love Island odds 2022: Tasha Ghouri and Liam Llewellyn favourites to win Love Island

Love Island is back very soon, and the 2022 cast has just been announced.

Eleven attractive singletons will be heading into the Majorcan villa hoping to find a summer romance, or at the very least get a deal with I Saw It First.

Five women and six men will be the first to appear on the ITV2 dating show – including Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tasha Ghouri and Liam Llewellyn are the current favourites to win Love Island 2022

And already bookies have been predicting who will win the series. Here’s what the latest odds are and who they think is most likely to win.

Who are the favourites to win Love Island 2022?

The bookies’ current favourite woman to win Love Island is Tasha Ghouri, the show’s first ever deaf contestant who is a dancer and model. Before entering the villa, the 23-year-old had the most followers on Instagram.

She is closely followed by Gemma Owen, a successful dressage rider and daughter of famous footballer Michael Owen.

Meanwhile, the top male at the time of writing is Liam Llewellyn, a 22-year-old Masters student from Newport in Wales. His chat up lines include telling women he’s lost in their eyes, and they have nice feet.

Brighton fishmonger Luca Bish, 23, is in second place to claim the Love Island crown.

But this all could (and most likely will) change – we might not have even met the winners of Love Island yet as more cast members will enter the villa.

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 6 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub.