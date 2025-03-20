The landmark stadium started life in the 1920s when the Scottish Rugby Union bought 19 acres of land from the Edinburgh Polo Club to build the first version of the ground.

It took two years to complete and hosted its first rugby international on March 25, 1925, when Scotland defeated England to claim their first Five Nations Grand Slam.

The last century has seen the iconic stadium go through several changes, and it is now an all-seated venue that can hold 67,144 people. As well as hosting rugby matches, the famous stadium has also welcomed many world-famous music acts over the years from Taylor Swift, U2, the Rolling Stones, David Bowie and Oasis.

Here are 24 pictures of Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium ahead of its 100th birthday on Friday.

1 . Work underway In September 1982 work was carried out to replace the open terrace that had been there for more than 30 years with a new seated stand | Bill Stout Photo: Bill Stout Photo Sales

2 . Historic year Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium hosted its first rugby match in March 1925 | Craig Williamson, SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

3 . Groundsmen Groundsmen spread disinfected sawdust at Murrayfield Stadium as a foot and mouth precaution. | TSPL Photo: TSPL Photo Sales