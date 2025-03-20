The landmark stadium started life in the 1920s when the Scottish Rugby Union bought 19 acres of land from the Edinburgh Polo Club to build the first version of the ground.
It took two years to complete and hosted its first rugby international on March 25, 1925, when Scotland defeated England to claim their first Five Nations Grand Slam.
The last century has seen the iconic stadium go through several changes, and it is now an all-seated venue that can hold 67,144 people. As well as hosting rugby matches, the famous stadium has also welcomed many world-famous music acts over the years from Taylor Swift, U2, the Rolling Stones, David Bowie and Oasis.
Here are 24 pictures of Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium ahead of its 100th birthday on Friday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.