Edinburgh Retro: 18 amazing pictures of Haymarket in the 1950s and 1960s including trams, ice rink and a trial roundabout

By Ian Swanson
Published 5th Sep 2025, 15:33 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

It’s one of Edinburgh’s best known spots - and like many other pars of the Capital it has seen lots of changes over the years.

Haymarket is both a busy traffic junction and a major railway station - and now a popular tram stop once again - as well as being a hive of activity with shops, pubs, restaurants and offices.

But these old pictures selected from the Evening News archives show how much life in Edinburgh has changed since the 1950s and 1960s.

Roads which today are almost always busy have hardly any traffic. A policewoman stands on point duty where sophisticated traffic signal systems are now in control. The station has been extended and dramatically changed since these pictures were taken. And today’s mobile phones are probably many times more powerful than the large cabinets of computers shown here.

Scroll through this picture gallery to see just what everyday life was like in this part of the Capital six or seven decades ago.

A trial of a traffic roundabout at Haymarket, Edinburgh. in 1954.

1. Trial roundabout

A trial of a traffic roundabout at Haymarket, Edinburgh. in 1954. | TSPL Photo: TSPL

Crowds gather around the Heart of Midlothian War Memorial clock at Haymarket on Remembrance Day 1950 to commemorate the Hearts players who died during the First World War.

2. Hearts War Memorial

Crowds gather around the Heart of Midlothian War Memorial clock at Haymarket on Remembrance Day 1950 to commemorate the Hearts players who died during the First World War. | TSPL Photo: TSPL

A policeman sitting in a night watchman's hut takes notes on traffic at Haymarket to monitor any bottle necks.

3. Policeman on watch

A policeman sitting in a night watchman's hut takes notes on traffic at Haymarket to monitor any bottle necks. | TSPL Photo: TSPL

Trams drive past Haymarket station - the scene has changed a lot since this picture was taken.

4. Trams passing Haymarket station

Trams drive past Haymarket station - the scene has changed a lot since this picture was taken. | Contributed Photo: Contributed

