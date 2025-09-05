Haymarket is both a busy traffic junction and a major railway station - and now a popular tram stop once again - as well as being a hive of activity with shops, pubs, restaurants and offices.

But these old pictures selected from the Evening News archives show how much life in Edinburgh has changed since the 1950s and 1960s.

Roads which today are almost always busy have hardly any traffic. A policewoman stands on point duty where sophisticated traffic signal systems are now in control. The station has been extended and dramatically changed since these pictures were taken. And today’s mobile phones are probably many times more powerful than the large cabinets of computers shown here.

Scroll through this picture gallery to see just what everyday life was like in this part of the Capital six or seven decades ago.

1 . Trial roundabout A trial of a traffic roundabout at Haymarket, Edinburgh. in 1954. | TSPL

2 . Hearts War Memorial Crowds gather around the Heart of Midlothian War Memorial clock at Haymarket on Remembrance Day 1950 to commemorate the Hearts players who died during the First World War. | TSPL

3 . Policeman on watch A policeman sitting in a night watchman's hut takes notes on traffic at Haymarket to monitor any bottle necks. | TSPL

4 . Trams passing Haymarket station Trams drive past Haymarket station - the scene has changed a lot since this picture was taken. | Contributed