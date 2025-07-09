Medical advances, NHS reorganisation and social change make the scenes in these old black and white photos almost unrecognisable to those used to the hospitals of the 2020s.

Yet the doctors, nurses and other staff all these decades ago had the same purpose as their counterparts today - to deliver the best possible care and treatment for their patients.

When some of these pictures were taken the National Health Service was less than 10 or 20 years old. Have a look through this picture gallery and get a feel for the atmosphere of the time.

1 . Matron at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary Miss M F Cullen, matron of the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in May 1967.

2 . Royal Edinburgh Hospital Extension to the Royal Edinburgh Hospital in Morningside, March 1965.

3 . Visit from Petula Clark Singer Petula Clark in Edinburgh, December 1957, visiting children in hospital.

4 . Christmas at Sick Kids Nurses at the Sick Children's Hospital in Edinburgh singing Christmas carols in December 1967.