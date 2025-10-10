Edinburgh Retro: 25 fascinating old photos of primary schools in the 1970s - blackboards, brass bands and Easter bonnets

By Ian Swanson
Published 10th Oct 2025, 07:55 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST

Schools have changed almost beyond recognition in the past five decades so here’s a chance for a nostalgic look back at what primary education was like back then.

Turning the clock back 50 years to get a glimpse of life in the 1970s, this selection of old pictures from the Evening News archive captures something of the atmosphere of schooldays back then.

The photos include shots of big occasions - nativity plays, concerts, harvest festivals - as well as special events, such as a pupils' dog show and VIP visits. But there are also ordinary classroom scenes and old school buildings.

Scroll through and indulge in some nostalgia.

Teacher Maria Hogg with a new reading and spelling system at the blackboard of Fox Covert primary school in Edinburgh, May 1979.

Teacher Maria Hogg with a new reading and spelling system at the blackboard of Fox Covert primary school in Edinburgh, May 1979. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand

Girls wait in the playground on their first day at Flora Stevenson primary school in Edinburgh in August 1970. Rosemary Holden, in front, has a rose for her new teacher.

Girls wait in the playground on their first day at Flora Stevenson primary school in Edinburgh in August 1970. Rosemary Holden, in front, has a rose for her new teacher. | TSPL Photo: Alex Brown

Exterior of the old Morningside primary school in Edinburgh, July 1979. The clock shows the date 1823.

Exterior of the old Morningside primary school in Edinburgh, July 1979. The clock shows the date 1823. | TSPL Photo: George Smith

Davidson's Mains primary school pupils Francesca Brunton (left) and Constance Veitch in their Easter bonnets, April 1974.

Davidson's Mains primary school pupils Francesca Brunton (left) and Constance Veitch in their Easter bonnets, April 1974. | TSPL Photo: George Smith

