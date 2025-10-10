Turning the clock back 50 years to get a glimpse of life in the 1970s, this selection of old pictures from the Evening News archive captures something of the atmosphere of schooldays back then.

The photos include shots of big occasions - nativity plays, concerts, harvest festivals - as well as special events, such as a pupils' dog show and VIP visits. But there are also ordinary classroom scenes and old school buildings.

Scroll through and indulge in some nostalgia.

1 . Fox Covert primary school Teacher Maria Hogg with a new reading and spelling system at the blackboard of Fox Covert primary school in Edinburgh, May 1979. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand Photo Sales

2 . Flora Stevenson primary school Girls wait in the playground on their first day at Flora Stevenson primary school in Edinburgh in August 1970. Rosemary Holden, in front, has a rose for her new teacher. | TSPL Photo: Alex Brown Photo Sales

3 . Old Morningside primary school Exterior of the old Morningside primary school in Edinburgh, July 1979. The clock shows the date 1823. | TSPL Photo: George Smith Photo Sales

4 . Easter bonnets Davidson's Mains primary school pupils Francesca Brunton (left) and Constance Veitch in their Easter bonnets, April 1974. | TSPL Photo: George Smith Photo Sales