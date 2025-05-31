Edinburgh sweet toothes travel 80 miles to sample new inventive treat
A takeaway in Scotland has unveiled its latest treat - ice cream loaded fries.
Scran in Troon says the calorific meal has seen people travel up to 80 miles to give it a try.
Co-owner Kyle decided to share his newest creation online - vanilla whippy ice cream on fries, topped with multicoloured sprinkles.
Some commenters called the combination "criminal'' while others compared it to dipping chips in a milkshake, adding "it's a yes from me."
However, Kyle says the newest addition to the menu has been a smash hit - with some customers even travelling from Edinburgh to try it out.
He said: "We're quite big on social media, so we were trying to come up with a way to promote the ice cream unit. We came up with the idea of combining the fries and ice cream - it was meant to be a wee funny video to try and get some interaction, but it blew up.
"We've actually had people travelling down from Edinburgh to try and get some after seeing it on TikTok! It was meant to be a gimmick, but it's turned into something bigger. We've been selling them pretty consistently now!"
