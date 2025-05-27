12 Edinburgh pubs Robbie Williams fans can visit before his Murrayfield Stadium gig

Robbie kicks off his UK tour right here in Edinburgh – and excitement among the singer’s legions of fans is at fever pitch.

The former Take That singer, whose biggest solo hits include Angels, Rock DJ and Let Me Entertain You, plays a massive concert at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, May 31.

Plenty of venues around town are hosting pre and post-concert parties, but here we're focusing on bars to visit within walking distance of Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see which ones we’ve opted for – and have an amazing time at the gig.

The Roseate Where: 4 Wester Coates, Edinburgh EH12 5JQ

Malones Where: 242 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8DT