Pop superstar Robbie Williams plays a massive outdoor gig in Edinburgh this weekend. And, as you'd expect, the event is going to cause a fair bit of disruption to traffic.

The former Take That singer will perform to thousands of fans at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on Saturday, May 31. As happens during all big events in the city, Edinburgh will be extremely busy when the concert takes place – especially the area around the stadium.

Ahead of Robbie's gig at the home of Scottish rugby, here is all you need to know about road closures for the big event, as well as public transport to and from the concert.

The doors at Murrayfield open from 4pm (Robbie will be on stage much later) and restrictions will be in place until around 12.30am following the gig.

Road closures on Saturday, May 31

From 2pm to 8pm, and 9.30pm to 12.30am (August 1)

Riversdale Crescent In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Riversdale Road In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Riversdale Grove In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Saughtonhall Circus In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Saughtonhall Terrace In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Saughtonhall Grove In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Saughtonhall Place In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Saughtonhall Gardens In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Saughtonhall Avenue In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Saughtonhall Crescent In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Baird Grove In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Baird Terrace In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Baird Gardens In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Baird Avenue In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

Baird Drive In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Western Place In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Western Gardens In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Wester Coates Terrace In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Balbirnie Place In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Wester Coates Road In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Stanhope Street In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Devon Place In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Roseburn Avenue In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Roseburn Place In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Roseburn Drive In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Roseburn Crescent In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Roseburn Gardens In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Russell Gardens In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Belmont Gardens In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Belmont View In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Belmont Park In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Belmont Avenue In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Belmont Crescent In its entirety (except authorised vehicles). Belmont Terrace In its entirety (except authorised vehicles).

From 2pm to 12.30am

Riversdale Bridge In its entirety. Roseburn Street In its entirety. Russell Road From Roseburn Street for 60m south-eastwards.

[The pre-event closures listed below will only be implemented for the minimum feasible duration if required to ensure safety due to crowd flows during stadium ingress. This decision will be made by the officers in the multi-agency control room for the event, in coordination with officers on site]

5.30pm to 7.30pm, and 9.30pm to 12.30am

Roseburn Terrace In its entirety. West Coates In its entirety. Haymarket Terrace In its entirety (with exception of Trams). Clifton Terrace In its entirety (with exception of Trams). Haymarket Yards In its entirety (with exception of Trams). West Maitland Street South-westbound from Torphichen Street to Haymarket (with exception of Trams). Western Terrace/Corstorphine Road From Ellersly Road to Roseburn Terrace (except service buses). Rosebery Crescent From Haymarket Terrace to Grosvenor Gardens. Balbirnie Place In its entirety. Grosvenor Street At West Maitland Street/ Haymarket.

9.30pm to 12.30am

West Approach Road

From Westfield Road to the slip-road at Dundee St/Angle Park Terrace. (except event specific service buses).

Westfield Road

From a point 95m north-east of Westfield Ave (at the exit to the Sainsbury’s petrol station) to the West Approach Road (except event specific service buses).

How can you get to Scottish Gas Murrayfield by bus

Royal Highland Centre and Ingliston Park & Ride – Scottish Gas Murrayfield

X12 from Royal Highland Centre: 14:30, 14;50, 15:10, 15:30, 15:50, 16:07, 16:22, 16:37, 16:52, 17:07, 17:22, 17:37, 17:52, and 18:07. Following the concert there will be frequent departures for up to an hour from Murrayfield Road.

X22 from Royal Highland Centre: 15:00, 15:20, 15:40, 16:00, 16:15, 16:30, 16:47, 17:05, 17:20 and 17:40. Following the concert, there will be frequent departures from Murrayfield Wickes Car Park for up to an hour.

Hermiston Park & Ride – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium:

Service 25 to Gorgie Road (10-minute walk to the stadium) up to every 12 minutes.From the city centre, the follow services are available:

To Gorgie Road – Services 22, 30, X27, and X28.To Gorgie Road – Services 1, 2, 25 and 33.To Corstorphine Road – Services 12, 26, 31, and X18.

From Edinburgh Airport:

To Corstorphine Road – Airlink 100.From West Lothian:

To Corstorphine Road – Service X18 and Service X19.To Gorgie Road – Services X27 and Service X28.

Getting there by tram

If you’re heading to the gig by tram, buy your tickets in advance from Edinburgh Ticket – https://tickets.edinburghtrams.com – or Tap On and Tap Off the tram – https://edinburghtrams.com/tap-tap – with your contactless-enabled card or device for maximum convenience.