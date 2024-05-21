Beyonce Edinburgh: 10 photos remembering Beyonce’s 'spectacular' Renaissance gig in Edinburgh, one year on

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 21st May 2024, 16:45 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 16:51 BST
One year on, we look back to when Beyoncé dazzled fans in Edinburgh

In June, Taylor Swift will be performing three massive gigs at Murrayfield – but exactly a year ago it was another US pop superstar who thrilled the crowd at the home of Scottish rugby.

As anyone who witnessed Beyonce’s gig in Edinburgh will tell you, the Texan singer put on an absolute masterclass in May 2023.

Over 54,000 people flooded the stadium, making it the second highest attended show by a female artist at Murrayfield.

As rain belted it down, the global superstar performed hit tracks from her dance music-focused seventh studio album including Alien Superstar and Cuff It. Queen Bey also dipped into her back catalogue as she delivered amazing renditions of hits like Crazy In Love, Run The World (Girls), Partition and Love On Top.

Here are 10 photos of Beyoncé and her superfans from the Renaissance World Tour concert in Edinburgh in 2023.

Take a look through our gallery to see 10 photos of Beyoncé and her superfans from the concert in Edinburgh in 2023.

1. Beyoncé's Edinburgh gig

Take a look through our gallery to see 10 photos of Beyoncé and her superfans from the concert in Edinburgh in 2023. Photo: PA

Photo Sales
Two superfans travelled all the way from Brazil and Venezuela to Edinburgh to attend the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour concert at BT Murrayfield.

2. Superfans from South America

Two superfans travelled all the way from Brazil and Venezuela to Edinburgh to attend the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour concert at BT Murrayfield. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett

Photo Sales
A sea of pink cowboy hats could be seen, as excited crowds gathered outside BT Murrayfield before the concert.

3. Excited fans outside Murrayfield

A sea of pink cowboy hats could be seen, as excited crowds gathered outside BT Murrayfield before the concert. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett

Photo Sales
The star wore a number of silver sparkling outfits throughout the concert, dazzling her excited fans.

4. Dazzling outfits

The star wore a number of silver sparkling outfits throughout the concert, dazzling her excited fans. Photo: Mason Poole

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghTaylor SwiftMurrayfieldQueen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.