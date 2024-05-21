In June, Taylor Swift will be performing three massive gigs at Murrayfield – but exactly a year ago it was another US pop superstar who thrilled the crowd at the home of Scottish rugby.

Over 54,000 people flooded the stadium, making it the second highest attended show by a female artist at Murrayfield.

As rain belted it down, the global superstar performed hit tracks from her dance music-focused seventh studio album including Alien Superstar and Cuff It. Queen Bey also dipped into her back catalogue as she delivered amazing renditions of hits like Crazy In Love, Run The World (Girls), Partition and Love On Top.

Here are 10 photos of Beyoncé and her superfans from the Renaissance World Tour concert in Edinburgh in 2023.

Beyoncé's Edinburgh gig Take a look through our gallery to see 10 photos of Beyoncé and her superfans from the concert in Edinburgh in 2023.

Superfans from South America Two superfans travelled all the way from Brazil and Venezuela to Edinburgh to attend the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour concert at BT Murrayfield.

Excited fans outside Murrayfield A sea of pink cowboy hats could be seen, as excited crowds gathered outside BT Murrayfield before the concert.