Big-hearted Beyonce splashed out a whopping £1,809.35 to feed her hungry crew while in Edinburgh at the weekend.

The superstar treated her entourage to a monster Nando’s order during her massive sell-out show at BT Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (May 20).

The 41-year-old Texan, who went down an absolute storm performing in the Capital, ordered the grub from the chicken chain’s branch at Fountain Park, requesting 50 sunset burgers, 30 fino pittas, 30 butterfly burgers, 60 chicken pittas, 20 beanie burgers and 10 chicken wings.

Often when an A-lister gets a takeaway while on tour, they go incognito – but Queen Bey ordered it under her own name.

During the second UK show of her Renaissance world tour, she served up a mammoth set of more than 30 songs, airing brand new tracks such as Alien Superstar, Cuff It, Energy, I’m That Girl, Cozy and Summer Renaissance along with a sprinkling of classics from her back catalogue such as Crazy In Love, Run The World (Girls), Partition and Love On Top.

The Grammy-guzzling superstar teamed together tightly co-ordinated routines with all the theatrics we have come to expect from her – lights, lasers, video projections, steam machines, and all manner of eye-popping pyrotechnics.

Self-confessed Beyonce “superfan” Rebecca Baty, 34, from Newcastle, described the Edinburgh show as the “best live concert” she had ever seen.

She said: “I’ve seen Beyonce 11 times now and this is my favourite tour she’s ever done.

“The production is amazing and I loved the set list as it’s based around her latest album. The crowd and the atmosphere were amazing too! She really seemed to enjoy performing in Edinburgh.”

Kate Arkwright, 24, who travelled from London for the gig, said: “Like the album itself, Renaissance world tour was an incredible celebration of queer black culture, acknowledging the roots of house music whilst getting everyone out of their seats and dancing along.