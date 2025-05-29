A restaurant on Edinburgh's most historic street has been named among the UK’s best spots for al fresco dining.

It comes as OpenTable revealed its top 100 restaurants for outdoor dining the summer months.

Every year, the online restaurant booking platform collates diner reviews and demand metrics to determine the perfect outdoor restaurants for summer across the UK.

Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated through various factors.

Among the top 100 was just one spot in Scotland's capital city, Angels with Bagpipes on the Royal Mile.

In its description of the popular Old Town eatery, which is housed in a historic 17th-century building, OpenTable says: “If eating in and among the hubbub is your thing, the outdoor area at Angels with Bagpipes will be right up your street.

“Based at the heart of the Royal Mile, the few tables out the front of this much lauded Scottish restaurant are primely positioned for people-watching. Tuck into dishes such as 12-hour braised beef with potatoes while the bells of St Giles' Cathedral ring from above.”

OpenTable’s research showed that 60% of Brits prefer to sit outdoors when dining out when the weather is good. But the research also shows that 60% of dog owners struggle to find pet-friendly restaurants.

Sasha Shaker, UK and Ireland’s Senior Director at OpenTable, said: “More than half of UK dog owners find it difficult to discover pet-friendly restaurants, with 32% sharing that they would definitely eat out more often with their pet if it were easier to discover more suitable spots. That’s why we’ve launched this list, to make dining out a joy for diners and their furry friends.

“From a seaside supper to a beer garden bite, our Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining celebrates amazing al fresco spots across the country, with plenty of places where pups are not just welcome but encouraged.”

You can see the full list here – www.opentable.co.uk/c/top-restaurants/top-100-outdoor