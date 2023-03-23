News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh shopping: Jigsaw opens stylish new flagship boutique close to its previous George Street store

New store opened its doors on Wednesday and features bold mid-century furniture

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT- 1 min read

Luxury fashion brand Jigsaw opened the doors to a new boutique in Edinburgh city centre on Wednesday.

The new store, at 48 George Street, has a retail area of 1,500 square feet and has a boutique feel, with soft lighting and featuring bold mid-century furniture throughout.

Designed by AMD Architects, the boutique embodies an elevated showroom space and will house the brand’s curated collections, whilst ensuring lounging areas for customers to feel at home when trying on; upcycled chairs, curved walls and soft furnishings in neutral textures are key within the design.

Vicki Baker, Head of Retail at Jigsaw, said: “Edinburgh is our only standalone store presence in Scotland and remains a crucial flagship within our retail portfolio.

“A city synonymous with it’s beautiful architecture, we are thrilled to remain on the iconic George Street, reopening across the road from our previous site at number 48.

“Just like the beautiful Edinburgh buildings, Jigsaw stores have always been known for their individuality and this store is no exception – an elevated space fitted using re-purposed furniture, vintage finds and beautiful artwork sourced locally to the area.

We can't wait to welcome our customers back to this store and look forward to seeing some new faces when we open.”

