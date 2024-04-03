Edinburgh shops: Giant bargain store loved for cheap household goods set to open at Edinburgh retail park
and live on Freeview channel 276
A bargain store loved for cheap household goods, food, clothing and toys is set to open in Edinburgh.
Home Bargains has announced they will open a huge new store at Fort Kinnaird later this year.
The variety store chain will bring its wide selection of discounted items and brands to the centre when it opens its new 18,500 sq ft space next to Superdrug. The exact opening date is expected to be announced soon.
Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “We’re really pleased that Home Bargains has chosen Fort Kinnaird as the location of its next store opening. We know the retailer is a firm family favourite with so many staples at an affordable price and I’m sure it’ll prove popular with our shoppers.”
Fort Kinnaird is one of Edinburgh’s biggest retail and leisure destinations, with over 70 shops and restaurants. Stores include Boots, M&S, H&M, Primark, HomeSense, TK Maxx, Wilko and ProCook. Fort Kinnaird’s leisure offering includes a seven-screen Odeon, Five Guys, Wagamama, PizzaExpress, Nando’s, Fridays and Caffe Nero.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.