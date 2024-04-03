Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bargain store loved for cheap household goods, food, clothing and toys is set to open in Edinburgh.

Home Bargains has announced they will open a huge new store at Fort Kinnaird later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The variety store chain will bring its wide selection of discounted items and brands to the centre when it opens its new 18,500 sq ft space next to Superdrug. The exact opening date is expected to be announced soon.

Home Bargains has announced they will open a huge new store at Fort Kinnaird in Edinburgh later this year.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “We’re really pleased that Home Bargains has chosen Fort Kinnaird as the location of its next store opening. We know the retailer is a firm family favourite with so many staples at an affordable price and I’m sure it’ll prove popular with our shoppers.”