Giant Edinburgh Lidl megastore planned as supermarket giant sets sights on ‘hundreds’ of new openings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh could soon welcome a massive new Lidl supermarket if plans are given the green light.

The superstore would be located on Seafield Road, replacing the former B&M unit at a site which was previously home to a Poundworld store and a Carpet Right showroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the third time plans for the new Lidl store have been submitted to the City of Edinburgh Council after previous bids were knocked back over traffic conjestion fears.

Lidl has submiited plans for a new superstore at the former B&M unit on Seafield Road in Edinburgh.

It is believed the new store would feature an in-house bakery, while the car park would have electric vehicle charging spaces.

According to the Scottish Sun, Gravis Planning, who submitted the plans on behalf of Lidl, said: “The proposed development comprises the alterations of an existing building to ensure that it is able to provide for the needs of a modern foodstore that is operationally efficient and able to provide a sales floor that is attractive to shoppers, accessible to all, able to display Lidl’s product range effectively, and capable of accommodating the delivery of pallets direct to the shop floor.

“In addition it provides for a new comparison goods retail unit together with a new small unit, suitable for cafe use appropriate for the location in an established retail location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The refurbishment of the external appearance of the building provides for a modern and attractive appearance and will replace the tired and, generally, unattractive existing appearance. This makes the existing retail/café units significantly more welcoming.”

The news comes as Lidl announced plans to open hundreds of new stores, in a major expansion that will create thousands of new jobs.

The budget supermarket has published its latest wish list of locations for potential new stores, as well as relocations of existing stores.

Among the 67 locations across Scotland where Lidl wants to expand includes Edinburgh and Livingston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Taylor, Lidl GB Chief Development Officer, said: “As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever.

“We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion.