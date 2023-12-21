Giant M&S foodhall in West Lothian gets official opening date as Marks & Spencer looks to fill 60 jobs
Marks and Spencer has announced the opening date for its new West Lothian store, which brings 60 new jobs with it.
The company said the giant 12,500 sq ft foodhall in Linlithgow will open its doors for the first time on January 25, 2024.
With over 60 new local jobs created at the new store, manager Brian Torley is eagerly counting down the weeks until the official opening. The winner of Retail Week’s Store Hero Award in 2022, he has been busy recruiting for positions across the store – from customer assistants and bakers to operations roles ahead of the opening.
Brian, who has worked for M&S for 13 years, said: “Our local community is at the heart of M&S, so to be able to create new job opportunities for Linlithgow residents is truly fantastic. We have identified some great candidates, and we can’t wait for everyone to meet them when we open our doors next year.”
The brand-new M&S foodhall in Linlithgow will offer shoppers a fresh-market style foodhall with displays brimming with great quality, trusted value produce and a show-stopping bakery with fresh daily-baked bread and pastries, as well as new lower prices on its Remarksable ranges – RSPCA Assured fresh milk and beef mince both from trusted M&S Select Farmers in Scotland.
The new Marks and Spencer foodhall will be in Units 5 & 6 of Stockbridge Retail Park, Falkirk Road, Linlithgow.