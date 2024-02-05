Elle magazine knows a thing or two about living the good life, and now the esteemed style bible has put together its list of “the most amazing luxury hotels in Edinburgh, from trendsetting Tigerlily to the timeless Balmoral”.
“Between Hogmanay and the summer festivals, there’s always a good reason to visit the Scottish capital – and there's a whole host of luxury hotels in Edinburgh to choose from for your visit,” writes Elle.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see Elle’s pick of the ultimate luxury hotels in Edinburgh.
1. The Balmoral
Where: 1 Princes Street, Edinburgh EH2 2EQ. Elle says: The Balmoral on Princes Street enjoys one of the best locations in the city, with Edinburgh Castle and the Old Town visible from many of the bedrooms. The only Scottish sibling in the Rocco Forte family, the Balmoral’s elegant interiors were designed by Olga Polizzi. Photo: Booking.com
2. Intercontinental Edinburgh The George
Where: 19 - 21 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 2PB. Elle says: The hotel is on George Street, in the heart of the city’s New Town and within a 10-minute walk of the castle. For a memorable stay, book one of the suites, which look out over the Georgian street below and are adorned with fresh flowers. Photo: Booking.com
3. The Roseate
Where: The Roseate, 4 West Coates, Edinburgh EH12 5JQ. Elle says: A short drive from the city centre in the residential area of West Coates, the Roseate is a pair of Victorian villas with the proportions, gables and corniced ceilings to match. Photo: Booking.com
4. The Witchery by the Castle
Where: 352 Castlehill, Edinburgh EH1 2NF. Elle says: One of the most romantic hotels in Edinburgh, The Witchery by the Castle dials up on the decadence, with nine over-the-top (in the best way) bedrooms, a candle-lit Secret Garden room with a terrace and, of course, the famous restaurant. Photo: Booking.com