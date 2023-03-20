Plans for a striking new development in the city centre, which includes the construction of a nine-storey hotel, have been given the green light by Edinburgh City Council.

The approved planning application for the delivery of the mixed-use development at 20 Haymarket Yards, granted subject to conditions, includes the demolition of the low-rise and outdated Elgin House office building, which lies close to Haymarket Station and the tram link and the construction of a sustainable mixed-use development.

This will comprise a hotel with a ground floor café and a separate modern office building with associated public realm plaza. It is being brought forward by Stamford Property Holdings and potential occupiers are now being sought, with construction set to start in 2024.

Designed by the award winning 7N Architects, the new ten-storey 183,000 sq.ft. net office and hotel of approximately 197 rooms is highly accessible by public transport, reducing car dependency and enhancing and improving the vitality of this area.

The net-zero in operation office building will respond to the shift in occupier demand for more sustainable workspaces that are focused on the positive wellbeing of future occupants. It will have shared internal winter garden spaces and extensive landscaped roof terraces offering amenity space and views south to the Pentland Hills.

Located at a major transport hub close to Haymarket Station, the office proposal includes four parking spaces with electric vehicle charging capability and one accessible parking bay. The hotel is parking-free.

Stamford Property Holdings Uri Goldberg said: “Our development will regenerate and intensify a current brownfield site in Edinburgh city centre, meeting a significant demand for a new kind of workspace that is sustainable and enhances the wellbeing of occupiers, designed to be amongst the highest standards of ESG compliant developments coming forward.

“Addressing a growing demand for modern office workspaces in this historic city, this will help to retain and create jobs in the city centre. Additionally, our hotel offering serves to address a clear need for bed spaces. This will allow people to work and stay in the city centre, supporting local businesses.

“Located at a key public transport hub at Haymarket, and with high-quality public realm on offer, this net-zero development will adopt extensive energy efficiency measures and renewable energy strategies, playing an important role in helping to achieve Edinburgh’s drive towards becoming a Net Zero city by 2030.

