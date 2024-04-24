Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scotland’s only luxury floating hotel has sailed to the top of the world’s best hotels list in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards 2024.

Permanently berthed in the Port of Leith in Edinburgh, Fingal has been singled out by reviewers on the world’s largest travel guidance platform as one of the highest rated hotels on the planet and ‘Best of the Best’ in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five-star hotel has been named among best Small and Boutique hotels in the world by TripAdvisor reviewers, taking first and second place in the UK and Europe lists, respectively.

Edinburgh’s Fingal has sailed to the top of the world’s best hotels list in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards 2024.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards ‘Best of the Best’ title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel. It is awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the TripAdvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of 8 million listings, fewer than 1 per cent achieve this milestone.

Opened in 2019, the former Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) tender was developed and is managed by the award-winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia. Fingal is now a world-class foodie destination with all the glamour and style of a superyacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance.

Fingal is also ‘AA Hotel of the Year Scotland 2023-24’, as awarded by the internationally recognised Automobile Association (AA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of Hospitality, Franck Bruyère said: “We’re committed to offering a world-class visitor experience to all our UK and international guests, so it’s a great honour to have been recognised by them as one of the world’s best hotels and the UK’s ‘Best of the Best’ in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards 2024.

“This latest accolade is yet further evidence of the dedication and professionalism of our entire crew, who work tirelessly to ensure everything is shipshape onboard Scotland’s only five-star luxury floating hotel.”

Analysing 12-months of review data for over 1.6 million hotels listed on TripAdvisor, winners of the Travellers’ Choice awards span nine categories from top hotels, to best all-inclusive, B&Bs, luxury, family-friendly and small and boutique.

Dan Mitchell, Vice President & General Manager Hotels, TripAdvisor, said: “Our Best of the Best Hotels are marvels, acclaimed by thousands of travellers for their remarkable service, stunning design, and wealth of amenities that redefine what it means to have an exceptional hotel experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“According to our Tripadvisor reviewers, each of the world’s best hotels caters to the traveller looking for accessible luxury and unique, tailored experiences.”

Open to non-residents for afternoon tea, dinner and cocktails, Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar offers a choice of self-contained private dining booths for small pre-booked groups.

Fingal’s 22 luxury cabins are each named after Stevenson lighthouses, inspired by Fingal’s rich maritime heritage. The ship is now the ultimate in luxury accommodation and dining with a nautical twist.

Fingal's double-height ballroom and bridge provide dedicated dining spaces for private events, corporate celebrations and weddings.

Fingal is located opposite the Port of Leith tram stop, which offers a direct and quick transport link between Leith and Edinburgh city centre.