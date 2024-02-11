News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh flights: 8 romantic Valentine's Day getaways you can fly to direct from Edinburgh Airport

If you fancy treating your significant other to a Valentine’s Day trip, there are plenty of destinations you can fly to direct from Edinburgh Airport.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 11th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

Love is in the air, as Valentine’s Day is only a week away! While some might prefer a low-key celebration in a local restaurant, why not surprise your other half with a romantic getaway to Europe? Whether your loved one prefers a city break or an outdoorsy holiday, there are lots of amazing places you can access easily from Edinburgh.

1. Paris

Paris is the perfect place to visit on Valentine's Day - after all, it is known as 'the City of Love'. In the romantic city, you can visit the Ponts des Arts - the Love Lock Bridge, take a sunset cruise along the Seine, or steal a kiss at the top of the Eiffel Tower. Direct flights from Edinburgh Airport start at £50. Photo: Pixabay

2. Brussels

If your partner loves beer and chocolate, then they'll love a mini-break in Brussels. The Belgian Capital is full of cosy bars serving local beer and quaint chocolate shops selling delicious truffles. To walk off the delicious treats, wander through the Parc du Cinquantenaire and visit the Temple of Human Passions. You can fly to Brussels direct from Edinburgh Airport. Return flights start at £24. . Photo: Pixabay

3. Reykjavík

Reykjavík's impressive waterfalls and glaciers provide a stunning backdrop for a couple's holiday. You could celebrate Valentine's Day with a dip in the Blue Lagoon - a naturally occurring geothermal spa - or by snuggling up and watching the Northern Lights. Flights from Edinburgh to this Icelandic destination start at £138. Photo: Unsplash

4. Prague

The beautiful city of Prague makes for an excellent couples getaway. The city's picturesque cobbled streets are ideal for a romantic walk, and there are plenty of cosy Czech restaurants to enjoy a dinner together. Direct return flights from Edinburgh start from £120. Photo: n/a

