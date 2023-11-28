Those wanting to take a trip to see Santa in Lapland can fly direct from Edinburgh

A budget airline has announced new flights out of Edinburgh for 2024 – including Rovaniemi, the gateway to Lapland that’s ideal for those wanting a magical Christmas break.

As well as stunning Finnish city, the low-cost carrier has also added flights between the Scottish capital and the French city of Bordeaux.

Earlier this year easyJet introduced new routes from Edinburgh to Catania in Italy from Edinburgh and Belfast in Northern Ireland.

EasyJet announced new flights out of Edinburgh for 2024 – including Rovaniemi, the gateway to Lapland. Photo: Pixabay

The airline has also announced an expansion of its operations at Glasgow Airport, with the addition of flights to Larnaca in Cyprus, Enfidha in Tunisia and Southampton, as well as Hurghada in Egypt and Rome Fiumicino from both Edinburgh and Glasgow airports.

It comes after easyJet expanded at its Edinburgh Airport base, where it welcomed the arrival of a ninth aircraft over the summer.

Ali Gayward, UK country manager for easyJet, said: “We are proud to be Scotland’s largest airline and are delighted to have carried a record seven million customers in our last financial year, offering a fantastic network of 84 routes across four Scottish airports – Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness.

