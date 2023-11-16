New Canadian routes from Edinburgh are in addition to existing service to Calgary

There’s good news for those planning a trip to Canada after WestJet announced new routes between Edinburgh Airport and the Canadian cities of Toronto and Halifax, in addition to its Calgary service.

From 21 June to 4 September 2024, the Halifax flight will operate three times a week, while Toronto flights will be daily, from 14 May to 12 October.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “WestJet’s decision to make Edinburgh Airport its home in Scotland is incredibly exciting, especially as they grow their presence in Scotland’s capital, and we look forward to working with them to make these routes a success.

WestJet has announced new routes between Edinburgh Airport and the Canadian cities of Toronto and Halifax, in addition to its Calgary service. Picture: City of Toronto

“The three cities offer vastly different things and it’s that rich history, the mix of cultures and stunning scenery that makes Canada one of the most exciting destinations anywhere in the world.

“By offering three Canadian destinations from Edinburgh, we will now be able to offer passengers our biggest ever North American programme for summer 2024 and we are confident people will grasp that opportunity to experience Canada and the USA.

“The growth in transatlantic travel from Edinburgh shows the clear appetite there is for people from Scotland to travel there as well as that ongoing desire for people in North America to come to Scotland. We have a fantastic offering and should continue to do all we can to make it a success.”

Daniel Fajardo, Vice-President, Network and Schedule Planning, WestJet said: “WestJet is proud to grow upon our valued partnership with Edinburgh International Airport.