The Condé Nast team have included a few old favourites in their list – such as the Balmoral – but there are one or two lesser-known names in there too.
Take a look through our picture galley to see what the Condé Nast considers to be the Capital’s best hotels.
1. The Balmoral - 'Edinburgh's original grande dame hotel'
Condé Nast says: 'While there are other hotels synonymous with a city, few can claim to be such an integral part of its home town’s landscape as the Balmoral in Edinburgh – or to be as well-loved by locals. Thanks to its imposing 190ft clock tower it is an unmistakeable part of the Scottish capital’s skyline, perhaps the most unmistakable in the UK – with the possible exception of London. If you're after a full-on, north-of-the-border experience without having to tramp through scratchy gorges or be devoured by midges, then head to The Balmoral.'
Photo: Third Party
2. Eden Locke - 'Studio apartments made for hipsters'
Condé Nast says: Eden Locke calls itself an aparthotel for self-sufficient people staying in downtown Edinburgh, but don’t be put off by the description. From the street it looks just like any other classical New Town Georgian townhouse: staid and rather imposing. But inside, the Mint Julep walls, wicker chairs, tropical plants and rag rugs on pale oak floors beat the ubiquitous tartan to the punch. This place is a hipster headspin.'
Photo: Third Party
3. The Dunstane Houses - 'A super-smart boutique hotel'
Condé Nast says: 'This 16-room William Playfair-inspired Victorian townhouse in Edinburgh's West End has huge fireplaces and ornate cornicing reflecting the building's solid Victorian past. Peacocks strut their stuff across bedroom wallpaper, there are Persian rugs, velvet sofas and free-standing copper bathtubs.'
Photo: Third Party
4. The Witchery by the Castle - 'A deeply romantic hotel that takes you back in time'
Condé Nast says: 'The Witchery by the Castle would be Count Dracula's choice of hotel were he to visit Edinburgh, and you may feel apprehensive of encountering him as you climb the stone turret staircase into the Inner Sanctum on your way to bed. Children are not welcomed at the Witchery, although they would probably enjoy the experience even more than you.'
Photo: Third Party