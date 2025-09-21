10 great photos of the Edinburgh Men's and Women's 10k 2025 runs taken by our readers

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 21st Sep 2025, 16:48 BST

Here are 10 great photos of the Edinburgh Men's and Women's 10k 2025 runs, taken by our readers.

The men’s 10k began at 9.30am this morning, Sunday, September 21, followed by the women’s 10k at 11am. Beginning in the Royal Mile, the city centre route went past Princes Street Gardens, the Scottish Parliament, Holyrood Park, the Grassmarket and Fountainbridge, before finishing at Murrayfield Stadium where competitors picked up their deserved medals.

With thousands of locals taking part in the annual charity runs today, keeping fit and raising money for charity, we asked readers to send in their photos of the event. And they didn’t disappoint.

See our photo gallery below to check our this years Edinburgh Men’s and Women’s 10K charity runs.

1. Medal winners

Linda Youngson sent over this photo of her with her medal at the finish at Murrayfield Stadium | Linda Youngson

2. Get set

Debbie Cooper sent over this photo of her and her friends waiting to set off from the Royal Mile. | Debbie Cooper

3. Little fan

Sophie Young shows off her medal to this little fan after completing the Edinburgh 10k 2025. | Sophie Young

4. Happy runners

Happy runners at the end of the Edinburgh 10k run, pictured outside Murrayfield Stadium. | Craig Thomson

