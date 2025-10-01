11 Edinburgh pubs which still have authentic historical features

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 1st Oct 2025, 17:02 BST

There’s no shortage of authentic pubs in Edinburgh – where polished oak panels, stained-glass windows and ornate ceilings instantly take you back to centuries past.

These are buildings that have proudly preserved their original charm and showcase the city’s historical architecture and culture.

There are far too many to name on this list so we’ve selected 11 Edinburgh bars with some of the best historical interiors according to CAMRA.

Take a look through out photo gallery and let us know some of your favourite historical pubs.

Address: 19a W Register Street, EH2 2AA

1. The Voodoo Rooms

Address: 19a W Register Street, EH2 2AA | Suzanne R Livingstone Photo: Suzanne R Livingstone

Address: 152-154 Rose Street, EH2 3JD

2. The Kenilworth

Address: 152-154 Rose Street, EH2 3JD Photo: The Kenilworth

Address: 8 Young Street, EH2 4JB

3. The Oxford Bar

Address: 8 Young Street, EH2 4JB Photo: Third Party

Address: 1 Queensferry Street, EH2 4PA

4. Mather's Bar (West End)

Address: 1 Queensferry Street, EH2 4PA | Kevin Quinn Photo: Kevin Quinn

