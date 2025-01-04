13 Edinburgh attractions that opened in 2024 including Lost Shore Surf Resort and The Pitt

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 4th Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT

Last year saw a number of new attractions open in Edinburgh.

From new public green spaces to Europe’s largest inland wavepool – a range of exciting developments opened to the public in 2024.

Here are 13 attractions that opened in and around Edinburgh in 2024.

Lost Shore Surf Resort in Ratho is Scotland’s first inland surf destination with the £60m attraction boasting Europe’s largest and most advanced wave pool. The highly anticipated development was 10 years in the making and promises to be a big hit with locals and tourists. Set across 60-acres, the adventure destination also offers a range of accommodation, a café, restaurant, waterfront bar, surf school and surf shop, Surfskate Academy, Spear Sauna, and wellness treatments

1. Lost Shore Surf Resort

Lost Shore Surf Resort in Ratho is Scotland’s first inland surf destination with the £60m attraction boasting Europe’s largest and most advanced wave pool. The highly anticipated development was 10 years in the making and promises to be a big hit with locals and tourists. Set across 60-acres, the adventure destination also offers a range of accommodation, a café, restaurant, waterfront bar, surf school and surf shop, Surfskate Academy, Spear Sauna, and wellness treatments | Contributed Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Heart of Midlothian Football Club opened its own 25-room hotel at the club's Edinburgh stadium in early 2024 - the first of its kind in the UK. The hotel is located within the main stand at Tynecastle Park and offers a choice of room types, including family, executive and accessible – with some rooms offering a live view of the pitch

2. Tynecastle Park Hotel

Heart of Midlothian Football Club opened its own 25-room hotel at the club's Edinburgh stadium in early 2024 - the first of its kind in the UK. The hotel is located within the main stand at Tynecastle Park and offers a choice of room types, including family, executive and accessible – with some rooms offering a live view of the pitch | Tynecastle Park Hotel Photo: Tynecastle Park Hotel

Photo Sales
Xtreme Karting reopened to the public following a £1.5 investment which added over 150 metres of adrenaline packed race track and a new fleet of electric high-performance karts. Owners said the new multi-level track features banked corners and a corkscrew decent - the only one of its kind in the UK. The facility also has laser tag and a Game Over Escape experience on site

3. Xtreme Karting

Xtreme Karting reopened to the public following a £1.5 investment which added over 150 metres of adrenaline packed race track and a new fleet of electric high-performance karts. Owners said the new multi-level track features banked corners and a corkscrew decent - the only one of its kind in the UK. The facility also has laser tag and a Game Over Escape experience on site | Kevin Quinn

Photo Sales
The former Royal Infirmary building in the Quartermile re-opened as The Edinburgh Futures Institute in 2024, with the 145-year-old building showcasing incredible modern design with restored historic architecture. The A-listed building was purchased by the University of Edinburgh in 2016 and is now one of the largest institutes for interdisciplinary learning in Europe. The much-loved city landmark hosted the Edinburgh International Book Festival last year and also hosts events for members of the public. The 20,000 sqm redevelopment includes a new public square, along with a café, restaurant and exhibition and performance spaces

4. The Edinburgh Futures Institute

The former Royal Infirmary building in the Quartermile re-opened as The Edinburgh Futures Institute in 2024, with the 145-year-old building showcasing incredible modern design with restored historic architecture. The A-listed building was purchased by the University of Edinburgh in 2016 and is now one of the largest institutes for interdisciplinary learning in Europe. The much-loved city landmark hosted the Edinburgh International Book Festival last year and also hosts events for members of the public. The 20,000 sqm redevelopment includes a new public square, along with a café, restaurant and exhibition and performance spaces | Neil Johnstone Photo: Neil Johnstone

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghHotels
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice