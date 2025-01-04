4 . The Edinburgh Futures Institute

The former Royal Infirmary building in the Quartermile re-opened as The Edinburgh Futures Institute in 2024, with the 145-year-old building showcasing incredible modern design with restored historic architecture. The A-listed building was purchased by the University of Edinburgh in 2016 and is now one of the largest institutes for interdisciplinary learning in Europe. The much-loved city landmark hosted the Edinburgh International Book Festival last year and also hosts events for members of the public. The 20,000 sqm redevelopment includes a new public square, along with a café, restaurant and exhibition and performance spaces | Neil Johnstone Photo: Neil Johnstone