Here are 13 attractions that opened in and around Edinburgh in 2024.
1. Lost Shore Surf Resort
Lost Shore Surf Resort in Ratho is Scotland’s first inland surf destination with the £60m attraction boasting Europe’s largest and most advanced wave pool. The highly anticipated development was 10 years in the making and promises to be a big hit with locals and tourists. Set across 60-acres, the adventure destination also offers a range of accommodation, a café, restaurant, waterfront bar, surf school and surf shop, Surfskate Academy, Spear Sauna, and wellness treatments | Contributed Photo: Contributed
2. Tynecastle Park Hotel
Heart of Midlothian Football Club opened its own 25-room hotel at the club's Edinburgh stadium in early 2024 - the first of its kind in the UK. The hotel is located within the main stand at Tynecastle Park and offers a choice of room types, including family, executive and accessible – with some rooms offering a live view of the pitch | Tynecastle Park Hotel Photo: Tynecastle Park Hotel
3. Xtreme Karting
Xtreme Karting reopened to the public following a £1.5 investment which added over 150 metres of adrenaline packed race track and a new fleet of electric high-performance karts. Owners said the new multi-level track features banked corners and a corkscrew decent - the only one of its kind in the UK. The facility also has laser tag and a Game Over Escape experience on site | Kevin Quinn
4. The Edinburgh Futures Institute
The former Royal Infirmary building in the Quartermile re-opened as The Edinburgh Futures Institute in 2024, with the 145-year-old building showcasing incredible modern design with restored historic architecture. The A-listed building was purchased by the University of Edinburgh in 2016 and is now one of the largest institutes for interdisciplinary learning in Europe. The much-loved city landmark hosted the Edinburgh International Book Festival last year and also hosts events for members of the public. The 20,000 sqm redevelopment includes a new public square, along with a café, restaurant and exhibition and performance spaces | Neil Johnstone Photo: Neil Johnstone
