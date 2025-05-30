'Abhorrent' rapist who assaulted women in West Lothian over 14 year period jailed

A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for serious sexual and violent offences in West Lothian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Clark was convicted at the High Court in Livingston on Wednesday, April 30, for sexual and violent offences against two women, including rape, abduction and assault, which took place between 2008 and 2022 in the West Lothian area.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, May, 29, Clark was sentenced to a decade behind bars and given a lifetime non-harassment order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Clark was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on May 29 for sexual and violent offences including rape, abduction and assault in the West Lothian area | PA

Detective Constable Calum Skene said: "Clark's abhorrent actions took place over a prolonged period and caused significant harm. He will now have to face the consequences of his behaviour. I would like to acknowledge the women involved for their support throughout the investigation and court proceedings. We hope this outcome offers them some reassurance and allows them to begin to move forward.

"Police Scotland is committed to supporting victims of sexual crime and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice, regardless of when the offences took place."

Anyone affected by sexual crime is encouraged to contact Police Scotland on 101.