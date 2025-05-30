West Lothian Council has been granted planning permission to restore Scotland’s oldest skatepark to its original condition.

The ‘iconic’ Livingston Skatepark, that has been an asset to the skating and biking community for over 40 years, was once visited by world-renowned skater Tony Hawk who described it as ‘a legendary place’ in the early 1990s.

The 'Livi' Skatepark received a category B listing from Historic Environment Scotland (HES) last year and planned works to its structure and surface will ‘ensure the continued use and preservation of the skatepark’.

The council advised HES has no objections to the development and works are ‘likely to take place later this year’. Permission to polish the surface, repair patches and re-pour small sections of the park with new concrete was required due to its listed status.

A specialist design team from Betongpark have been appointed by the council to carry out the work following a detailed survey earlier this year.

Livingston skatepark is an enduring icon of the Scottish skate and bike scene and is the earliest surviving purpose-built skatepark in the country | Historic Environment Scotland

A Betongpark spokesperson said: "It is a privilege for us at Betongpark to be working on Livingston Skatepark, which is undoubtably one of the most historically significant skateparks worldwide. After decades of constant use and plenty of rain, the skatepark is in need of refurbishment works.

"Working closely alongside our engineering team, Skateboard Scotland and the locals at Livingston, we are confident that restorative works will drastically improve the riding experience for visitors.

“Following a detailed survey of the skatepark conducted earlier this year, we are proposing a variety of tried and tested refurbishment techniques to improve the skateable surface, including concrete polishing as a sustainable alternative to demolition.”

The skatepark first opened in 1981 after local skateboarder Kenny Omond approached Livingston Development Corporation (LDC) with the idea for a park. The park was designed by architect Iain Urquhart and would go on to gain international attention within the skate scene due to its scale and quality, attracting world-class skateboarders from around the world.