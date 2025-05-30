Plans to revamp ‘legendary’ West Lothian skatepark once visited by Tony Hawk given go-ahead
The ‘iconic’ Livingston Skatepark, that has been an asset to the skating and biking community for over 40 years, was once visited by world-renowned skater Tony Hawk who described it as ‘a legendary place’ in the early 1990s.
The 'Livi' Skatepark received a category B listing from Historic Environment Scotland (HES) last year and planned works to its structure and surface will ‘ensure the continued use and preservation of the skatepark’.
Sign up to the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter for all of the latest stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians.
The council advised HES has no objections to the development and works are ‘likely to take place later this year’. Permission to polish the surface, repair patches and re-pour small sections of the park with new concrete was required due to its listed status.
A specialist design team from Betongpark have been appointed by the council to carry out the work following a detailed survey earlier this year.
A Betongpark spokesperson said: "It is a privilege for us at Betongpark to be working on Livingston Skatepark, which is undoubtably one of the most historically significant skateparks worldwide. After decades of constant use and plenty of rain, the skatepark is in need of refurbishment works.
"Working closely alongside our engineering team, Skateboard Scotland and the locals at Livingston, we are confident that restorative works will drastically improve the riding experience for visitors.
“Following a detailed survey of the skatepark conducted earlier this year, we are proposing a variety of tried and tested refurbishment techniques to improve the skateable surface, including concrete polishing as a sustainable alternative to demolition.”
The skatepark first opened in 1981 after local skateboarder Kenny Omond approached Livingston Development Corporation (LDC) with the idea for a park. The park was designed by architect Iain Urquhart and would go on to gain international attention within the skate scene due to its scale and quality, attracting world-class skateboarders from around the world.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.