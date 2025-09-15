Edinburgh’s men’s and women’s 10k races get underway this weekend with hundreds of runners making their way through the city centre.

The men’s 10k begins at 9.30am on Sunday, September 21 followed by the women’s 10k at 11am.

Beginning in the Royal Mile, the city centre route goes past Princes Street Gardens, the Scottish Parliament, Holyrood Park, the Grassmarket and Fountainbridge before finishing at Murrayfield Stadium.

A number of road closures are scheduled for Sunday at various times. Here is full list of Edinburgh road closures ahead of the event.

Between 5am and 12pm

Johnston Terrace (in its entirety)

Lawnmarket (from the roundabout at Castlehill to George IV Bridge)

Castlehill (from the Ramsay Lane to Lawnmarket)

Between 7.30am and 11.30am

Market Street (from Waverley Bridge to Jeffrey Street)

Cockburn Street (in its entirety)

Waverley Bridge (from a point 40m south of Princes Street southwards to Market Street)

Between 9.15am and 9.45am and again between 10.45am and 11.15am

Bank Street (in its entirety)

North Bank Street (in its entirety)

Mound (in its entirety)

Mound Place (in its entirety)

Hanover Street (from Rose Street to Princes Street)

Between 7.30am and 12.30pm

Jeffery Street (in its entirety)

Canongate (in its entirety)

New Street (from Canongate to East Market Street)

Cranston Street (in its entirety)

Between 5.00am and 12pm

Horse Wynd (in its entirety)

Queen’s Drive (in its entirety)

Between 7.30am and 12.30pm

High Street (from Canongate to North Bridge)

Blackfriars Street (in its entirety)

Niddry Street (in its entirety)

Cowgate (in its entirety)

Cowgatehead (in its entirety)

West Port (in its entirety)

Bread Street (in its entirety)

Grassmarket (two-way section in its entirety)

Lady Lawson Street (from Lauriston Place to Castle Terrace)

East Fountainbridge (from Bread Street to Riego Street)

Between 8.30am and 1.30pm

West Approach Road (westbound carriageway in its entirety and both sides from Roseburn Street to Dundee Street)

Roseburn Street (from Westfield Road northwards to the northmost service entrance for Murrayfield Stadium)

Westfield Road (from Roseburn Street for a distance of 125m south-westwards)