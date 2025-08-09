This video More videos

A young bagpiper played Oasis songs for crowds leaving Murrayfield after the band’s first show in Edinburgh.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The piper, who wore a kilt, waistcoat, shirt and tie for the occasion, also donned a black bucket hat in a nod to the iconic band which took to the stage at Murrayfield on Friday for the first of three sell-out shows in the city.

Crowds sang along and danced as he played hits Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back In Anger on the bagpipes for the thousands who were beginning the long walk back into the city centre after the gig. Many stopped to take photos and videos while others tossed coins and notes into his instrument case as they passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he wasn’t the only one busking into the night as crowds left the stadium and headed into the city centre.

Another man, who came prepared with a guitar and a Liam Gallagher mask, also proved a hit with the fans as they walked towards Haymarket station.