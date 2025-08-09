Watch as young Edinburgh bagpiper playing Oasis songs entertains crowds after first Murrayfield show
The piper, who wore a kilt, waistcoat, shirt and tie for the occasion, also donned a black bucket hat in a nod to the iconic band which took to the stage at Murrayfield on Friday for the first of three sell-out shows in the city.
Crowds sang along and danced as he played hits Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back In Anger on the bagpipes for the thousands who were beginning the long walk back into the city centre after the gig. Many stopped to take photos and videos while others tossed coins and notes into his instrument case as they passed.
And he wasn’t the only one busking into the night as crowds left the stadium and headed into the city centre.
Another man, who came prepared with a guitar and a Liam Gallagher mask, also proved a hit with the fans as they walked towards Haymarket station.
Friday’s show was the first of three concerts Oasis will play in Edinburgh, with the next taking place tonight (August 9). The Manchester band will then return to the stadium stage on Tuesday, August 12 for their final Scottish show before heading to Dublin.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.