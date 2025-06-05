Beautiful town 60 minutes from Edinburgh is crowned as Scotland's best ‘hidden gem’

A pretty town within an hour's drive from Edinburgh has been crowned as Scotland’s best ‘hidden gem’ for summer.

It comes as FlixBus named what it reckons to be the most JOMO (‘joy of missing out’) worthy destinations that Scotland has to offer.

To uncover the nation’s top destinations which capture the essence of JOMO, the travel firm conducted a study comparing over 30 Scottish towns, considering a number of factors, including the number of nature parks, spas, and wellness centres, as well as minimum temperatures, sunshine and rainfall.

Introducing the list, a spokeperson for Flixbus said: “Our index analysis uncovered a range of JOMO-worthy Scottish villages and towns, but we’ve narrowed it down to the top five destinations, so you can check out where to go at a glance.

“Whether you board a FlixBus service from Aberdeen, Glasgow or Edinburgh, each destination has available public transport connections to travel to with ease. Keep in mind - if you have a Young Scot or bus pass, you can travel by coach in Scotland for free!”

St Andrews topped the list, with St Monans (2nd), St Abbs (3rd), Ayr (4th) and Arbroath (5th) completing the top 5.

Describing it as a ‘hidden gem’, Flixbus said: “Renowned for being the ‘home of golf’, the seaside town of St Andrews comes in first place as the ultimate Scottish JOMO destination. The coastal town scored an overall 55 out of 100 due to its abundance of JOMO experiences.

“Whether you plan an entire trip here or visit for a day from Aberdeen or Edinburgh, you’re sure to start relaxing as soon as the fresh sea air hits you.”

Explaining exactly what JOMO means, Flixbus said: “JOMO, the ‘joy of missing out’, reflects a conscious decision to opt for the lesser known. It’s about choosing a destination and travel itineraries that matter most to you, whether they are typical tourist spaces or not.

“JOMO travel destinations don’t always top the list of ‘must-visit’ attractions or ‘must-eat’ local delicacies, but they do deliver less pressure. For example, a JOMO holiday provides the opportunity to disconnect from the day-to-day and the ‘always on’ culture. It’s a trip that focuses on getting away so you can focus on yourself. Think less digital distractions, more time in the present and space to reflect.

“As the opposing term to FOMO, which can trigger a pressure to document your every move, JOMO travel encourages you to take a more mindful approach.”