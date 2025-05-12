Scottish town under an hour from Edinburgh named among Britain’s 15 poshest locations

Britain's 15 'poshest' towns have been named – and a pretty seaside location that’s less than an hour from Edinburgh features.

It comes as The Telegraph published its annual list of fancy towns that are perfect to go and ‘play at being posh’ during mini-break.

Introducing the list, the newspaper says: “Posh is a bit of a love-hate thing, isn’t it? Most of us, the lesser-privileged masses, nurture an envious dislike for those who get to live in a whirl of Michelin stars, Barbour jackets, cashmere, Krug and organic everything.

“But when it comes to a nice British mini-break? That’s exactly the world we want to inhabit, just for a weekend. We want towns that have comely high streets, shops we can’t afford, fancy bakeries, big, fat stately homes and a certain air of gentility. So, here are a few of those, where you can at least play at being posh for a while…”.

Topping the list is Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, with Bruton in Somerset’s and Harrogate in North Yorkshire in second and third spot respectively.

Taking 9th place in the ranking is St Andrews, which is famed for being Scotland's world-famous ‘Home of Golf’. The seaside town is also known for its historic university, medieval streets and beautiful traditional buildings.

Explaining the reasons for its inclusion on the list, The Telegraph writes: “Posh? Indeed so – well-heeled St Andrews even hosted the heir to the throne (Prince William and Kate met at university here).

“The town is all dramatic ruins, medieval streets, wild coast and, of course, golf – the game was born here. The ultimate coup is bagging a round on the Old Course, via the regular ballot.”

Once you arrive in St Andrews, which can be reached by train from Edinburgh in around 55 minutes, the newspaper recommends you “head for Haar, where Dean Banks – finalist on Masterchef: The Professionals – serves top-notch modern tasting menus. Or try the Steak Barn, a sawmill-turned-wood-fired BBQ joint that sits alongside the farm shop and butchery school at Balgove Larder.”

You can see the full list of Britain’s 15 poshest towns, according to The Telegraph below.

1. Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, 2. Bruton, Somerset, 3. Harrogate, North Yorkshire, 4. Salcombe, Devon, 6. Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, 7. Holt, Norfolk, 8. Marlow, Buckinghamshire, 9. St Andrews, Fife, 10. Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, 11. St Ives, Cornwall, 12. Stockbridge, Hampshire, 13. Stamford, Lincolnshire, 14. Wilmslow, Cheshire, 15. Aldeburgh, Suffolk.