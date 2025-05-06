'Extraordinary' park near Edinburgh named among Britain’s best hidden gem attractions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh attraction has been named among the UK’s best that most people haven’t heard of.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as The Telegraph put together a list of hidden gems to visit on your next day trip.

Introducing the feature, the newspaper writes: “Forget the British Museum and explore one of tlesser-known sites on your next domestic break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From a Victorian mansion in the Cotswolds and heading under ground in Suffolk to modern art on the outskirts of Edinburgh and celebrity pubs on the Thames, these attractions all come recommended by The Telegraph’s destination experts and span the entire nation.

“They promise not only a queue-free experience, but the chance to explore like a local and discover corners of Britain the crowds often forget – what’s more, some are entirely free to visit.”

Jupiter Artland, an award-winning contemporary sculpture garden located just outside Edinburgh, off the A71 at Wilkieston,features in the list.

Here’s what The Telegraph had to say about Jupiter Artland.

“You’ll find an entirely new perspective on modern art in this extraordinary sculpture park set in a wooded estate on the outskirts of Edinburgh (take Bus X23 to the gates).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Moving around, on and through works of world-class artists like Anish Kapoor, Antony Gormley and Ian Hamilton Finlay is uniquely absorbing, with children (and adults) welcome to get up close, touch, even swim in a work of art in the Joana Vasconcelos Gateway Pool.”

See the full list of the UK's best little-known attractions at The Telegraph's website.

Get all of the latest news from the Capital as it happens throughout 2025 — sign up for our breaking newsletter today!

Click here to sign up 👇