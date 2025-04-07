The food bible has been published by French tyre company Michelin since way back in 1900. The 2025 Michelin Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands and recommends others.

Following the big announcement in February, Edinburgh now has seven one-Michelin-star restaurants – more than any other city in Scotland – but a number of other eateries are recommended in the 2025 guide.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see every restaurant from Edinburgh and the Lothians to feature in the Michelin Guide 2025 – and find out what the publication’s critics say about them.

1 . The 34 Edinburgh restaurants in Michelin Guide 2025 Take a look through our gallery to see all 34 Edinburgh restaurants featured in Michelin Guide 2025 - including new entries. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Dulse Where: 17 Queensferry Street, Edinburgh EH2 4QW. The Michelin Guide says: 'Make it an occasion by starting with a cocktail in the ground floor wine floor before heading upstairs to enjoy terrific Scottish seafood'. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . The Broughton Where: 46-48a Broughton Street, Edinburgh EH1 3SA. The Michelin Guide says: 'Menus are short but appealing, with traditional dishes given an attractive modern makeover'. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . The Spence Where: Gleneagles Townhouse, 39 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2AD. The Micheln Guide says: 'The Scottish larder is the focus of the accessible menu, with the kitchen showing a keen eye for presentation'. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales