Bomb squad carry out controlled explosion at Cramond

An explosive item was found in the Union Canal on Sunday.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 15th Oct 2023, 17:05 BST
A controlled explosion has taken place in Edinburgh after a device was discovered in a canal.

Police officers in the capital received reports at about 10.05am on Sunday that an unknown explosive item had been recovered from the Union canal in the Wester Hailes area of the city.

A cordon was put in place around the area and Harrison Road, between Polwarth Terrace and West Bryson Road, was closed as a precaution.

Picture Ian RutherfordPicture Ian Rutherford
Picture Ian Rutherford

The item was taken to Cramond Beach, in the north west of the city, for safe detonation by explosive ordnance disposal officers.

A bomb disposal squad were working on the foreshore at Cramond and a loud bang was heard around 1.46pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.05 am on Sunday October 15, a report was made to police that an explosive item had been recovered from a canal on Harrison Road, Wester Hailes, Edinburgh.

"As a precaution, a cordon was placed around the area and Harrison Road between Polwarth Terrace and West Bryson Road was closed as a precaution.

"The EOD attended, and the item removed to Cramond Beach for safe detonation. Officers have now stood down from both locations and Harrison Road is now open."

