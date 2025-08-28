Police investigating an incident on board an Edinburgh train are searching for a man they want to talk to as part of their enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Transport Police has released an image of the man, who they believe will be able to help with their investigation into the incident, which happened on a train which was travelling between Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

The incident, the exact nature of which is not known, happened at or just beyond Dundee railway station at some point between 2.30pm and 6pm on Friday, April 25 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Transport Police have released an image of a man who may be able to help with their enquiries into an incident on a train between Edinburgh and Montrose. | British Transport Police

The man, who got off the train at Montrose, is described as white, in his late 40s or early 50s, and of slim build. He is around 5ft 7 and has long greying blonde hair which was tied in a ponytail.

He was wearing a light grey baseball cap, a dark coloured jacket, a grey jumper, black jeans and light boots. And he was also carrying a large white suitcase and a dark backpack.

The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 573 of April 25.