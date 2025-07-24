A French national who has legally changed his name to Lucifer Of-Darkness left a man lying unconscious and covered in blood following a train station toilet attack.

Lucifer Of-Darkness, previously know as Berkani Nahim, lashed out at victim Christopher Jamieson in the public convenience at Waverley train station in Edinburgh earlier this year.

Of-Darkness, 41, left the man lying prone on the floor of the toilets and then left the area to inform two police officers standing in the station’s concourse that he had been forced to assault the man claiming self defence.

The constables rushed to help the unconscious Mr Jamieson and applied first aid and an ambulance arrived shortly after to ferry the man to hospital

Of-Darkness, from London, denied the charge of assaulting Mr Jamieson by repeatedly punching him to the head to his severe injury on May 29 and stood trial this week at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court (Photo: TSPL)

The accused man appeared from custody wearing a cut off denim jacket that sported a patch on the back stating “I Don’t Need Sex - The Government F**** Me Everyday”.

He told the court he had changed his name by deed poll and denied being French instead claiming he was “currently stateless”.

British Transport PC James Grubb told the trial he was on duty at the capital’s main train station when he and a colleague was approached by Of-Darkness at around 9pm on May 29 this year.

PC Grubb, 26, said Of-Darkness told him he had “knocked someone out, he pi**ed me off” and motioned to follow him to the male public toilets. The officers attended the toilet area and saw Mr Jamieson lying unconscious on the floor with several bumps to his head and blood over his face.

The officers tended to the victim and phoned for an ambulance while Of-Darkness was led away and handcuffed before being arrested and charged.

The court was shown the officer’s body worn camera footage of the incident in which Of-Darkness could be heard stating: “He started to assault me, I was defending myself.”

Of-Darkness declined to give evidence to the trial but defending lawyer Gordon Stewart said no-one had actually witnessed the attack and there as “an element of doubt” as to what had happened.

The court was told Mr Jamieson had declined to cooperate with the police investigation and there was no record of his injuries. Following the evidence the Crown agreed to delete the words “repeatedly” and “severe” from the charge leading Sheriff John Mundy to find Of-Darkness guilty of assault by punching Mr Jamieson to the head to his injury.

Sentence was deferred for a social work report and Of-Darkness was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month.