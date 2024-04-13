CCTV installed in West Lothian shopping centre baby change area does ‘not cover any private areas’ police say
Security cameras installed in a West Lothian shopping centre baby change saw parents vent their fury earlier this week - labelling the CCTV as inappropriate and some urging other parents to boycott the toilets.
Several parents took aim at the Livingston Designer Outlet after a picture posted on social media showed CCTV was in operation at the baby change area near the Vue Cinema. One parent described the cameras as ‘sick’ with another adding ‘there's no excuse to stick a camera in any toilet especially one where children are.’
But following complaints, police investigated the baby change in question and concluded that the CCTV ‘did not cover any private areas.’ They added that ‘no crime has been established.’
Responding to parent’s concerns on Wednesday, April 10, a spokesperson for Livingston Designer Outlet said: “We are committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all our visitors and staff and are reviewing any concerns raised regarding the use of CCTV.”
On Friday, April 12, A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following recent concerns about CCTV cameras within the baby changing area at the Livingston Designer Outlet, officers carried out enquiries and found that the cameras did not cover any private areas. No crime has been established, and advice and assistance has been given.”
