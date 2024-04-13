Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Security cameras installed in a West Lothian shopping centre baby change saw parents vent their fury earlier this week - labelling the CCTV as inappropriate and some urging other parents to boycott the toilets.

Several parents took aim at the Livingston Designer Outlet after a picture posted on social media showed CCTV was in operation at the baby change area near the Vue Cinema. One parent described the cameras as ‘sick’ with another adding ‘there's no excuse to stick a camera in any toilet especially one where children are.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV inside the baby changing area at a West Lothian shopping centre does ‘not cover any private areas’ police said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But following complaints, police investigated the baby change in question and concluded that the CCTV ‘did not cover any private areas.’ They added that ‘no crime has been established.’

Responding to parent’s concerns on Wednesday, April 10, a spokesperson for Livingston Designer Outlet said: “We are committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all our visitors and staff and are reviewing any concerns raised regarding the use of CCTV.”