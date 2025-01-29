Club 3000 Bingo in Leith welcomed around 800 people as it celebrated its opening and Burns Night on Saturday, January 25. Scottish television legend Elaine C. Smith was part of the celebrations, delivering a rousing rendition of Burns’ Auld Lang Syne.

The opening of the bingo hall showcased a significant £6 million investment in cutting-edge design and a modern layout.

Brian Fraser, owner of Club 3000 Bingo, expressed his excitement about the launch: “We are absolutely delighted to open our newest club here in Edinburgh, a city close to my heart as I was the manager of the famous Palais in Edinburgh 33 years ago.

“This venue reflects our commitment to leading the way as a modern-day bingo operator. Seeing so many customers join us for this special night – and on Burns Night no less – made the occasion even more memorable.”

Alistair McBride, general manager, added: “What an incredible evening. The atmosphere was electric, and it was wonderful to see so many customers enjoying the celebration.

“I’d like to thank everyone who joined us and my amazing team for making it all possible. We’re excited to be part of this vibrant community and can’t wait to welcome even more guests in the coming weeks.”

