Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A historic Edinburgh pub that was forced to close after partly collapsing into a river is to be bulldozed for flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Longstone Inn, located on Longstone Road, shut its doors in July 2020 after concerns about erosion caused by the Water of Leith which flows past the landmark pub

At the time of the closure, a spokeswoman for Star Pubs and Bars, who own the 19th century pub, said a spell of stormy weather raised the water level and caused extensive damage to the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, they said: “Following bad weather at the weekend, the river behind The Longstone Inn was running high and swept away the foundations underneath the ladies toilets.

“As a consequence we are closing the pub until further notice for safety reasons and to allow more extensive investigations to be carried out.”

The classic watering hole has been closed ever since – and now plans have been submitted to bulldoze it and turn it into a 21-apartment building.

According to planning magazine Urban Realm any new development on the site is required to upgrade the river walls in co-ordination with the City of Edinburgh Council’s extensive flood prevention scheme for the Water of Leith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans, by Fouin & Bell and QB Wood, would see the current site cleared and flood walls repaired with new sheet piling, raising the site level above the present flood line.

The application states: “The existing site is an eyesore and at risk of further damage from future flooding events and cannot be left in its current state.

“The new proposal would upgrade the river walls of both the Murrauburn and Water of Leith in accordance with 1 in 200-year flood risk and the council's Water of Leith flood prevention scheme.”