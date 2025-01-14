Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A historic Edinburgh pub has been named as one of Europe’s best by a prestigious bar guide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Canny Man’s, on Morningside Road, is considered to be something of a local institution, and that has earned it a place on The European Bar Guide's Top 100 Bars in Europe 2025 list.

The family-run pub, which was established in 1871 and is famed locally for its notoriously strict rules, picked up a 8.7 out of 10 rating after being judged on 'Choice/Quality of Drinks', 'Style/Décor', 'Atmosphere/Character', 'Amenities/Events' and 'Value For Money'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its description of the pub, The European Bar Guide describes it as a “love-or-hate” place where “unless you’re a regular, service is only tolerant at best”.

It continues: “The pub has a long history, transformed from the Volunteer Arms by the Kerr family who were local whisky blenders, operating in the cellar of the pub for a time on their ‘The Golden Drop’. James Kerr was a very particular fellow and the pub was always run to a set of rules both according to customers and even his staff, which is why some people truly take against the place.

“However, you will need to visit with an open mind, as there is an exquisite pub to be enjoyed for those who are patient”.

The list is curated by Jack Anderton, who founded the guide in 2017 with the aim of ”guiding you to the greatest pubs and bars in Europe”.