The owner of Edinburgh's biggest sports bar has moved to reassure the community, amid concerns the venue is to be bulldozed to make way for student flats.

Developers have made an offer to buy The Ball Room as part of a bid to further increase the number of student flats at Jock's Lodge. While work is yet to begin, the controversial development has already resulted in the loss of popular pubs The Willow and Limelite, as well as Chennai's Marina takeaway.

Locals expressed alarm online at news The Ball Room could be next to close, but owner Gennaro Cortellessa has released a statement saying the rumours are “incorrect” and “exaggerated” – though he admits they have received an offer for the purchase of the venue.

A notice in the window of the sports bar and pool hall reads: “We would like to make an official statement, since there seems to be a lot of incorrect and exaggerated rumours circulating concerning The Ball Room (Meadowbank Jock's Lodge Edinburgh). As most of you are aware, there has been a planning application submitted by a developer to develop our site into student accommodation.

“Yes, there is truth that we have received an offer for the purchase of our property. HOWEVER, we are still at a VERY early stage and the developers are still in a pre-planning stage to first see if the layout and size they require would be accepted by the council and also financially viable for them to proceed.

“If they were to proceed, the purchase of The Ball Room would not happen until AT LEAST MID-2027... that is 2.5 years from now, minimum! Also, 'IF' this was to happen, The Ball Room at Meadowbank will NOT be closing forever, but simply MOVING TO A NEW VENUE LOCALLY. In fact, with the financial boost we would be receiving, we would be looking at EXPANDING The Ball Room brand further and open EVEN MORE Ball Room Sports Bars and Pool Snooker halls through Edinburgh and Scotland!

“We have been part of the community and area since 2001, and we will continue to be for much longer!”

Dating back to at least 1650, Jock’s Lodge was home to a coaching inn as the first place to change horses on the Edinburgh to London stagecoach, and in a report in 2023, council planners said the area “is recognised as a local landmark in Edinburgh’s historic landscape”.