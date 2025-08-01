4 . NHS manager jailed for fifth time

A former NHS manager who has been jailed four times for sickening child abuse offences is back behind bars after he was caught trying to hide a computer containing images of children being raped. Craig Raeburn attempted to conceal the electronic tablet in his kitchen when two police officers arrived on a routine visit at his home in Haddington, East Lothian, earlier this year. Raeburn, 60, denied any knowledge of the device when confronted by the constables but he eventually confessed he owned the tablet and was forced to hand it over. Police then carried out a cyber crime examination and found a haul of images depicting the sexual abuse of children including four rated as Category A - the worst end of the spectrum. Raeburn is now facing his fifth jail term after he admitted breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order [SOPO] and to possessing indecent images of children, when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on July 29. Prosecutor Xander van der Scheer told the court Raeburn was “a high risk” sex offender who was being managed by police after being placed on a five year SOPO in March 2022. The court was told conditions of the order included police officers attending his home on unannounced visits to check up on his activities. The fiscal depute said officers visited Raeburn’s flat to carry out “a routine check” when they spotted a black electronic tablet leaning against a sofa on January 21 this year. Raeburn, who was also a former youth football coach, was seen to quickly scoop up two blankets from the couch and take them into the kitchen. The constables then noted the electronic tablet was missing and demanded he hand it over. Sheriff Christopher Dickson was told the father-of-two has been on remand since his arrest in January and deferred sentence for the preparation of reports to next month. | Alexander Lawrie