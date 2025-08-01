1. Man who ran over wife given longer sentence
A man who tried to kill his wife by running her over with his car twice had his jail term increased last month after it was ruled that a more severe sentence was required.
William Budge drove his car at and over his estranged wife Sandra in the shocking incident outside her home on Muirhouse Parkway on April 14 last year. He then turned the car and drove over her a second time in an attempt to murder her.
The 62-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges, including an assault in 2016/17, a course of domestic abuse over more than five years and the attempted murder of his wife, when he appeared at Edinburgh’s High Court. He was later sentenced at the same court to seven years and four months in prison.
But after the February sentencing, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) asked the Appeal Court to consider imposing a more severe sentence.
The original sentence has now been quashed after the appeal was upheld by a panel of three judges. Budge has now been handed a new sentence of 10 years and 10 months in prison. | Google Maps
2. Police officer’s horror domestic abuse campaign
A Police Scotland officer threatened to set fire to his partner’s mother’s home and spread vicious lies about her step-father being a child molester during a horror campaign of domestic abuse.
PC Tariq Mahmood, 45, told the terrified victim he would “strangle or stab” her as she slept and threatened to take the couple’s child away from her. The woman said Mahmood constantly criticised her parenting skills, made derogatory remarks about her clothes and looks and accused of her of dressing to impress other men. The woman told a court she was so terrified by the brute’s behaviour after they split she was forced to change the locks at her home and sleep with a metal bar across the front door.
Mahmood, from Livingston, West Lothian, denied the allegations but was found guilty of abusing the woman following a five day trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier this year. He was also found guilty of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of a second former partner by shouting, swearing and assaulting her, all between April 2019 and February 2022.
Mahmood returned to the capital court for sentencing on July 2 where Sheriff John Cook said he had committed “serious offences” but said there was an alternative to custody.
Sheriff Cook sentenced the officer to a two year supervision order and said he must complete 120 hours of unpaid work as punishment. The sheriff also ordered Mahmood to attend sessions with the domestic abuse organisation Up2U and handed out non-harassment orders regarding both women for four years. | Alexander Lawrie
3. Teenager who plotted school shooting jailed
A West Lothian teenager who was ‘obsessed’ with the Columbine High School massacre and frequently told classmates about planning a school shooting in Edinburgh was last month jailed for six years for terrorism offences.
Felix Winter, 18, was sentenced at the Hight Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, July 30, in what police described as an ‘extremely complex and fast-moving investigation.’
Winter pleaded guilty in February to breach of the peace, with an accompanying racial aggravation, and a separate but related offence under Terrorism Act.
The court heard how Winter committed the offences between June 2022 and July 2023, when he was aged between 15 and 16 and ‘made known to others [his] desire and plans to carry out acts of violence involving firearms, explosive devices and poison against pupils and teachers at the school’.
The court learned how the teenager discussed ‘placing bombs in the cafeteria and library at the School and then shooting people as they ran out of the building’ in addition to providing dates for a potential attack.
He had been subject to the Prevent counter terrorism programme each year since 2022 with assessment reports noting his ‘evolving and visceral violent fantasy about harming’ people. It was also revealed that Winter had accessed a pro‑Nazi Discord group for more than 1,400 hours over a two-year period. | Police Scotland
4. NHS manager jailed for fifth time
A former NHS manager who has been jailed four times for sickening child abuse offences is back behind bars after he was caught trying to hide a computer containing images of children being raped. Craig Raeburn attempted to conceal the electronic tablet in his kitchen when two police officers arrived on a routine visit at his home in Haddington, East Lothian, earlier this year.
Raeburn, 60, denied any knowledge of the device when confronted by the constables but he eventually confessed he owned the tablet and was forced to hand it over. Police then carried out a cyber crime examination and found a haul of images depicting the sexual abuse of children including four rated as Category A - the worst end of the spectrum.
Raeburn is now facing his fifth jail term after he admitted breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order [SOPO] and to possessing indecent images of children, when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on July 29.
Prosecutor Xander van der Scheer told the court Raeburn was “a high risk” sex offender who was being managed by police after being placed on a five year SOPO in March 2022. The court was told conditions of the order included police officers attending his home on unannounced visits to check up on his activities.
The fiscal depute said officers visited Raeburn’s flat to carry out “a routine check” when they spotted a black electronic tablet leaning against a sofa on January 21 this year.
Raeburn, who was also a former youth football coach, was seen to quickly scoop up two blankets from the couch and take them into the kitchen. The constables then noted the electronic tablet was missing and demanded he hand it over.
Sheriff Christopher Dickson was told the father-of-two has been on remand since his arrest in January and deferred sentence for the preparation of reports to next month. | Alexander Lawrie