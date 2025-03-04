A Chinese national is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he caught smuggling thousands of pounds of drugs into Scotland.

Ming Yam Sze travelled from his home in Hong Kong to Dubai before transferring and flying into Edinburgh Airport earlier this year.

Sze, 24, was making his way through the capital’s airport when he was challenged by Border Force officials at around 7.10pm on January 16. Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told Sze’s luggage was subsequently searched and found to contain “a large quantity of cannabis”.

Prosecutor Matthew Miller told the court the weight of the Class B drug was 22.2 kilos with a total value amounting to £84,740.

Sze was arrested and charged and appeared in court four days later where he was remanded in custody. He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis at Edinburgh Airport, Jubilee Road, Edinburgh, when he appeared back in the dock on Tuesday.

Sheriff Alistair Noble remanded Sze in custody and deferred sentence for the preparation of social work reports to later this month.