An East Lothian couple have been told they cannot enter the street they live in as part of court bail conditions.

David Aston, 56, and wife Jacqueline, 58, appeared in the dock from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday afternoon where they pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing neighbours fear and alarm.

The pair are alleged to have engaged in a course of conduct which caused three neighbours fear and alarm by repeatedly putting weeds and bark into their property and repeatedly using a hose to soak their gardens and property.

The Astons are also said to have used mobile phones to record the neighbours and repeatedly played music at excessive volume at their home at Blackadder Crescent, North Berwick, East Lothian.

Court papers also allege the couple uttered offensive remarks about the three neighbours to a workman in the course of his employment. The allegations are said to have occurred between September 12 and November 12 this year.

The Astons were arrested at their home on Tuesday morning and spent the night in the cells at Dalkeith police station before appearing from custody at the capital court on Wednesday.

Sheriff John Cook agreed to release the couple on bail but with the strict conditions they only return to their home to collect their belongings and from 8pm on Wednesday, November 20, they are prohibited from entering Blackadder Crescent in North Berwick. The court bail conditions also include the pair not to approach or contact the three complainers in the charge.

The couple will stand trial on the allegations in May next year.