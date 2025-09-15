Man found guilty of molesting children more than 30 years ago told he is facing jail

A KOI carp specialist who was found guilty by a jury of molesting three children more than 30 years ago has been warned he faces a jail sentence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Dimarco massaged and touched the breasts of the schoolgirls and made requests to look at their vaginas while he looked after them at a property in Livingston, West Lothian.

Dimarco, 67, also invited the young victims to lie in his bed beside him while he was undressed and walked about the home with his penis exposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pervert pensioner also spied on the children - who were aged between 12 and 16 years old at the time - while they were naked in the bath and shower. The sex attacks all took place after Dimarco had been asked to take care of the youngsters while their mother was working on various occasions in the early 1990s.

He denied all the offences claiming the now adult women had made up the claims but a jury failed to believe his lies and returned majority guilty verdicts on all three charges at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

Dimarco was found guilty of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards three children at the address in Livingston between January 1991 and March 1993.

Dean Dimarco massaged and touched the breasts of the schoolgirls | Alexander Lawrie

Dimarco, from Darlington, County Durham, is the owner and company director of the fish and pond health consultancy business called The Koi Clinic. The company specialises in all aspects of pond and fish health including digital water testing, parasite identification and treatment and wound treatments for Koi carp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dimarco is also a respected judge within the world of Koi carp and founded the ChatterKoi PhotoShow competition 10 years ago. The trial heard from the three victims who told the jury when Dimarco when looked after them he forced them to play games that involved them wrestling each other.

He also introduced them to a game where the girls would stand in a line and “flick his nipples” while he stood bare chested and he would then do the same to the children over their clothing.

They told the trial he would regularly expose himself to them in the house and one victim said he repeatedly touched her breasts while she was in the bath at age 12.

A second woman described how she caught Dimarco staring at her through a glass panel in the bathroom door while she showered when she was just 14-years-old. The jury was told the victims did not know about each other’s experiences until meeting around four years ago and speaking about their past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the women then decided to report what had happened to her to the police and following an investigation Dimarco was later arrested and charged.

Following the jury’s verdict, Sheriff Douglas Keir said: “This was quite clearly manipulative and shameful conduct carried out over a number of years.“All options are open to this court including a custodial sentence.”

The sheriff placed Dimarco on the sex offenders register and deferred sentence for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment to next month.