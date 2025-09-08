A thug who launched a “shocking and cowardly” assault on a young mother by spitting in her face because her young child was crying has been warned he is facing a jail sentence.

Kamil Kurek, 31, carried out the disgusting attack on the woman after shouting and swearing at her during a public service bus journey in Newington in Edinburgh last year.

The capital’s sheriff court was told the mum boarded the vehicle with her two children, aged seven and two, in Princes Street at around 6pm on July 24 last year. Fiscal depute Katie Adams said: “Her two year old [child] was in a pushchair and she sat in the area reserved for prams.

“During the course of the journey from Princes Street and along the bridges, the witness’s youngest son began to cry.

Kamil Kurek outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court | Alexander Lawrie

“The accused who had been sitting several rows behind began shouting in Polish. He was heard to shout ‘f*** off’. The accused then stood up to get off the bus and as he passed by the witness he turned his head and spat on her.

“Other passengers immediately challenged the accused and the driver stopped the bus.”

The driver alerted the police to the assault and after officers attended shortly after Kurek, from Wester Hailes., Edinburgh, was arrested and charged.

Defence agent Paul Dunne told the court he would reserve all his mitigation to the sentencing hearing.

Sheriff John Cook said: “This is a shocking and cowardly offence committed towards a woman with two children on a public service vehicle. The court therefore requires to consider a custodial sentence.

“The court will adjourn for the preparation of reports to establish if there is any alternative to custody.”

Sentence was deferred for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to October 3.

Kurek appeared in court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing and assaulting the woman by spitting on her face while on a bus at Nicolson Street, Edinburgh, on July 24 last year.