A thug who has legally changed his name to Lucifer Of-Darkness punched a man unconscious in a train station toilet before admitting what he had done to police officers.

Lucifer Of-Darkness left victim Christopher Jamieson lying out cold on the floor of the public convenience and with a bloodied face following the attack at Waverley station in Edinburgh earlier this year.

The 41-year-old French national, previously known as Berkani Nahim, then handed himself in to British Transport Police officers claiming he was forced to strike the victim in self defence.

Prosecutors have now issued the footage of the incident that was captured by the body worn camera of one of the officers involved in the arrest. The footage shows Of-Darkness approaching the officers on the train station concourse and telling them “I knocked someone out, he p***ed me off”.

After leading the officers to the toilet area where Mr Jameson was lying prone on the ground Of-Darkness claims he had punched the man in self defence. He was arrested and charged with assault and stood trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month after denying the offence but was subsequently found guilty by a sheriff.

Screenshot of Lucifer Of-Darkness at Waverley Station In Edinburgh | Other 3rd party

Of-Darkness returned to the dock for sentencing yesterday (FRI) where lawyer Gordon Stewart said his client had been in Scotland for around three months before the assault and lives “a vagabond life”.

Mr Stewart told the court: “Mr Of-Darkness has ongoing issues with the Home Office and what is likely to happen is he will be transported to Dungavel and effectively deported from there

.“What I can say is that he did the right thing by going straight to the police and explaining and directing the police to the complainer. I ask My Lord to give him some credit for that.”

Sheriff John Mundy sentenced Of-Darkness, from London, to a nine month jail term backdated to May 30.

The trial heard from British Transport PC James Grubb who said he was on duty at the capital train station when he and a colleague were approached by Of-Darkness at around 9pm on May 29 this year. PC Grubb, 26, said Of-Darkness told him he had “knocked someone out, he pi**ed me off” and motioned to follow him to the male public toilets.

The officers attended the toilet area and saw Mr Jamieson lying unconscious on the floor with several bumps to his head and blood over his face.

The officers tended to the victim and phoned for an ambulance while Of-Darkness was led away and handcuffed before being arrested and charged.

Neil Almond, interim Procurator Fiscal for Lothian and Borders, said: "This was a violent, but unwitnessed assault, which left a man seriously injured in a public bathroom.

“The police body worn video was a powerful source of evidence which helped the prosecutor prove who was responsible by capturing the admission of Berkani Nahim. Such footage has the potential to enhance public confidence in policing while also improving the quality of evidence presented during criminal proceedings.”